Catholic World News

Original National Review Board members ask for mandate to investigate bishops

September 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Chicago Sun-Times

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the original National Review Board created by the US bishops at their Dallas meeting in 2002 have asked the US bishops’ conference to re-appoint them, so that they might investigate the scandal surrounding former cardinal McCarrick. “We were never given the power to investigate the bishops,” the panel members wrote in an open letter.



Illinois Judge Anne Burke, who once chaired they lay board, signed the letter on behalf of the group. Burke replaced the original chairman, Governor Frank Keating, who resigned, complaining that bishops were interfering with the board’s work.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!