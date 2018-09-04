Catholic World News

Church in Bangladesh sets priorities for the next decade

September 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Pastoral priorities include families, poverty, ecology, and migrants. Bangladesh, a nation of 158 million, is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu, and Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!