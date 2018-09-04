Catholic World News

20% of Poland’s diocesan priests were murdered during World War II

September 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Priests, monks, nuns were shot, sent to concentration camps, imprisoned and tortured,” the spokesman for the bishops’ conference recalled. “The Germans confiscated the Church’s goods and closed the churches. Nevertheless, the faith of the Church in Poland survived this dark period of German Nazi terror.”

