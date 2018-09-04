Catholic World News

Protester at church yells, ‘Shame on you!’ as Cardinal Wuerl addresses sex abuse scandal

September 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: “Yes, my brothers and sisters, shame,” Cardinal Wuerl responded. “I wish I could re-do everything over these 30 years as a bishop and each time get it always right. That’s not the case. I do think together, asking for God’s mercy, pleading for God’s grace, recognizing that we can move into light, I simply ask you to keep me, keep all of those that have been abused, all of those who have suffered, all of the Church in your prayers.”

