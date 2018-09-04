Catholic World News

Indian cardinal pledges Mumbai will become ‘green diocese’

September 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Responding to this [ecological] crisis forms an integral part of the Church’s mission,” Cardinal Oswald Gracias wrote. “Both out of respect for God’s Creation and concern for those affected by its degradation, the ecological crisis becomes a moral issue for Catholics today.”

