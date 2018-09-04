Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò’s allegations demand ‘urgent answers,’ says leading Philippine prelate

September 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The reports on the sexual misconduct by a cardinal in the US is one that has brought more intensity to the pain and shame now being endured by the Church,” said Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao, the president of the Philippine bishops’ conference. “The recent testimony and revelation by a former Apostolic Nuncio regarding sexual misconduct and how this is being dealt with, has brought more painful questions that obviously need urgent answers that will show us the truth.”

