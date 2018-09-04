Catholic World News

Scottish appeals court rules that UK did not adequately consider refugees’ claim of conversion to Christianity

September 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two tribunals had ruled that recent conversions of two Iranian refugees to Christianity were not genuine and denied their request for asylum. The appeals court overturned the decisions, stating that the tribunals failed to examine adequately the evidence for the genuineness of the refugees’ conversions.

