Former archdiocesan officials rally to support French cardinal on abuse issue

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three former officials of the Archdiocese of Lyon, France have issued a statement of support for Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who has been accused of covering up sex-abuse charges. The statement says that Cardinal Barbarin was always sympathetic to victims, and “put in place the most severe measures that exist in the fight against pedophilia.” The statement is signed by two former auxiliary bishops and the cardinal’s former chief of staff.

