Buffalo diocese seeks source of leaks about abuse charges

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Buffalo, New York has implemented new security measures to protect confidential documents, and is seeking to identify the source of leaks that have caused new criticism about the handling of sex-abuse complaints.

