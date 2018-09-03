Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich orders Chicago priests to read defensive statement

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Stung by public criticism after a television interview in which he said that Pope Francis should not be distracted from “a bigger agenda” by sex-abuse complaints, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago ordered all priests in his archdiocese to read a statement at Sunday Masses, criticizing the television station that aired the interview. While the cardinal said that the interview had been unfairly edited, station officials replied that their broadcast was accurate.

