Catholic World News

Indian cardinal: Church in Asia is ‘100%’ behind Pope

September 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracis of Mumbai has said that the Catholic Church in Asia fully supports Pope Francis in the face of criticism. The Indian prelate, who is a member of the Council of Cardinals, added: “We are grateful that Pope Francis has chosen nto to answer” his accusers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!