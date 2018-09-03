Catholic World News

Pope points to Christ’s silence in face of accusations

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily at morning Mass on September 3, Pope Francis called attention to the silence of Jesus in the face of his accusers. Saying that Jesus faced “a pack of wild dogs,” the Pope said that Jesus showed his humility by refusing to respond. The Pope’s words seemed to be a clear reference to his own refusal to reply to charges raised in the Vigano testimony.

