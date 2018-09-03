Catholic World News

Catholic adoption and foster services end in Buffalo

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Because Catholic Charities cannot simultaneously comply with state regulations and conform to the teaching of the Catholic Church on the nature of marriage, Catholic Charities will discontinue foster care and adoption services,” Catholic Charities of Buffalo said in a statement.

