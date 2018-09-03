Catholic World News

Archbishop Viganò: reported papal account of Kim Davis meeting is false

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean abuse survivor, told the New York Times that Pope Francis told him he had fired Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò as apostolic nuncio to the United States because Viganò had arranged for Kim Davis to be present at the nunciature during the Pope’s 2015 visit to the US. Archbishop Viganò disputes the reported account of the meeting and, offering a memo as proof, said that the Pope was briefed in advance.

