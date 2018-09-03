Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin: ‘shame on me’ for failing to investigate McCarrick rumors

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “All I keep hearing is everybody knew,” Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newar said. “But if everybody knew, why didn’t someone speak up?”

