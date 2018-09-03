Catholic World News

‘No comment’ from more than a dozen prelates on Archbishop Viganò’s allegations

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Times reported that it “reached out to every cardinal and bishop said by Archbishop Viganò to have known about the alleged sanctions on Cardinal McCarrick by Benedict. More than a dozen of them declined or did not answer requests for comment.”

