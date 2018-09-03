Catholic World News

Supreme Court hands loss to Catholic foster care agency in dispute with city of Philadelphia

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this year, the city announced it would not longer work with local Catholic Social Services to provide foster care for children, because the archdiocesan agency does not place children with same-sex couples.

