Catholic World News
Sexual harassment claim at Philadelphia seminary under investigation
September 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Philadelphia
CWN Editor's Note: The harassment allegedly took place during the 2010-11 academic year.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!