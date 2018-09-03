Catholic World News

September 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Philadelphia

CWN Editor's Note: The harassment allegedly took place during the 2010-11 academic year.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!