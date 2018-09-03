Catholic World News

Papal appeal for Syria

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Following his September 2 Angelus address, Pope Franics called on the international community “to make use of the instruments of diplomacy, dialogue, and negotiations, in compliance with international humanitarian law and to safeguard the lives of civilians.”

