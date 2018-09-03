Catholic World News

Young woman martyred by Soviet soldier for resisting rape attempt beatified in Slovakia

September 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Anna Kolesárová (1928-1944) was “killed for having resisted one who wanted to violate her dignity and chastity,” Pope Francis said. “She is like our Italian Maria Goretti. May this courageous girl help Christian young people to remain firm in fidelity to the Gospel, also when it requires going against the current and paying personally.”

