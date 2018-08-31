Catholic World News

Rhode Island bishop joins calls for investigation of Vigano charges

August 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Providence Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence has joined other prelates calling for a thorough investigation into the charges aired by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. Bishop Tobin said that he does “the facts necessary to come to a definitive, impartial judgment,” but that Vigano’s complaints “are substantive, and need to be investigated in a prompt and just manner.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!