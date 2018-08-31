Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput suggests cancellation of October Synod meeting

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia has written to Pope Francis, urging the Pontiff to cancel the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops, which will be devoted to youth and vocation. Speaking to a group in Philadelphia (and evidently unaware that reporters were present), Archbishop Chaput explained that “the bishops would have absolutely no credibility in addressing this topic” given the current scandal.

