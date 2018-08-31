Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano: McCarrick sanctions by Benedict, but ‘didn’t obey’

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a new interview with LifeSite News, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano says that although Pope Benedict XVI imposed sanctions on then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the American prelate “didn’t obey.” Explaining why McCarrick continued to make public appearances routinely, Archbishop Vigano said: “I was not in the position of enforcing, especially because the measures given to McCarrick [were conveyed] in a private way.”

