Archdiocese of San Juan files for bankruptcy
August 31, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Puerto Rico archdiocese faces a lawsuit from retired Catholic school teachers who are seeking their pensions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
