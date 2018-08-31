Catholic World News

Australian bishops defend seal of Confession, accept most of Royal Commission’s recommendations

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse issued its final report in December 2017. In their response, the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference and Catholic Religious Australia accepted 98% of the Commission’s recommendations but emphasized that “the ‘seal of Confession’ is inviolable for the priest confessor” (p. 42).

