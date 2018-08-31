Catholic World News

Dallas bishop, priests call on Pope Francis to convene extraordinary synod on clergy

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Edward Burns has made public his letter to Pope Francis, in which he called for an extraordinary synod to discuss priestly formation, the life of priests, and ministry to abuse survivors, as well as clericalism, abuse of power, accountability, and transparency.

