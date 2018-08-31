Catholic World News

Princeton professor asks: Is it time for Pope Francis to resign?

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Robert George, who is known for his defense of Catholic teaching on life and marriage, called on the Pope “to order Church officials in any office containing pertinent documents to release them. Then we will know the truth.”

