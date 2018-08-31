Catholic World News
Fulani raiders continue to target Nigerian Christians; US diplomat blames ‘climate of impunity’
August 31, 2018
» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor
CWN Editor's Note: In June, a Nigerian bishops warned of the possibility of genocide.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
