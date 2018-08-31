Catholic World News

Jesuit denies involvement in plot to kill India’s prime minister

August 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Felix Toppo of Ranchi said that Father Stan Swamy, 82, is being targeted because of his advocacy for the poor. Police raided the priest’s residence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!