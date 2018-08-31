Catholic World News

Cathedral desecrated in Philippines

August 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “A young man, thought to be mentally disturbed, reportedly entered [Cubao] Cathedral and desecrated the tabernacle and the Blessed Sacrament,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!