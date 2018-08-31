Catholic World News

Holy See’s nuncio at UN highlights importance of mediation

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza made his remarks during a Security Council debate on mediation. The prelate emphasized the importance of trustworthiness and said that “authentic mediation requires the participation of all the parties involved, not only those who exercise leadership but also of the entire community, in particular those who have suffered from the conflict.”

