Mob of 2,000 attacks Jesuit refugee camp in South Sudan

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “No one yet knows whether this was an isolated act of organized violence or whether it is a prelude to a larger plan,” said Father Tony O’Riordan, an Irish missionary.

