Egypt’s president meets with Coptic Orthodox youth

August 31, 2018

» Continue to this story on Egypt Independent

CWN Editor's Note: President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi also praised Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church since 2012.

