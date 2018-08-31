Catholic World News

Ukraine’s president renews call for Ukrainian Orthodox independence from Moscow

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Petro Poroshenko made his remarks as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow prepared to meet in Istanbul. Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful are divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Only the first is canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches; the second body is the largest of the three. Ukraine’s president has advocated for a canonically recognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church independent of the Moscow Patriarchate.

