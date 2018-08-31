Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl asks priests for forgiveness, says Pope Francis ‘is the object of concentrated attack’

August 31, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington asked his priests “for prayers for me, for forgiveness for my errors in judgment, for my inadequacies, and also for your acceptance of my contrition for any suffering I have caused, as well as the grace to find, with you, ways of healing, ways of offering fruitful guidance in this darkness.”

