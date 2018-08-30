Catholic World News

Pope is ‘serene’ despite furor, says Secretary of State

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, told reporters that Pope Francis is “serene” despite intense criticism of his handling of the sex-abuse scandal. “Certainly the situation is not worrying at all,” he said.

