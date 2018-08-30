Catholic World News

Cardinal Maradiaga: critical reporter is journalistic ‘hit man’

August 30, 2018

Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga, the chairman of the Council of Cardinals, has lashed out bitterly at a journalist, describing Edward Pentin as a “hit man.”

Pentin, a lead reporter for the National Catholic Register, has published complaints of sexual harassment, lodged by seminarians in the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, which Cardinal Maradiaga heads. Pentin has also published reports about financial irregularities in the archdiocese, and the forced resignation of Bishop Juan Jose Pineda, the cardinal’s chief lieutenant in the Honduran archdiocese. The cardinal—who has not responded to the complaints—said that the printed charges were “anonymous libel.” He said that the criticism of his leadership was really motivated by a desire to undo the work of Pope Francis and of the Second Vatican Council.

In an interview, Cardinal Maradiaga also dismissed the criticism of Pope Francis by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano. He said: “To ask for the resignation of the Pope, in my opinion, is a sin against the Holy Spirit.”

Responding to the cardinal’s angry charges, Edward Pentin remarked that he had sought Cardinal Maradiaga’s response to complaints on several occasions, but never received a reply. He said: “It’s very sad and regrettable that the cardinal should choose to launch this attack rather than deal with the very serious issues relating to the Church in Honduras on which I’ve reported, and which he has still yet to answer.”

