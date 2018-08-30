Catholic World News

Bishop Lopes: ‘we all know’ of McCarrick’s habits

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Steven Lopes, the head of the Anglican ordinariate in America, has rejected claims by some other bishops that they were unaware of sexual misconduct by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. “I don’t believe it,” he said flatly.

Bishop Lopes, who was a seminarian in Newark at the time when McCarrick has archbishop there, said that “we all knew.”

