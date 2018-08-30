Catholic World News

Vigano ‘most honest man in the Vatican,’ says former nuncio official

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A former official at the apostolic nunciature in Washington has described Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano as “the most honest man in the Vatican.” Msgr. Jean-Francois Lantheaume, who was first counselor at the nunciature when Archbishop Vigano arrived there, told a French interviewer, “I can tell you, as an eyewitness, that Vigano is telling the truth.”

