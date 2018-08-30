Catholic World News

While McCarrick was under investigation, seminarians still served as his assistants

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington archdiocese has acknowledged that even while former cardinal Theodore McCarrick was being investigated for sexual abuse of a teenager, he was being assisted by local seminarians.

