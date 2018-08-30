Catholic World News

Oklahoma prelate: ‘I have the deepest respect for Archbishop Viganò and his personal integrity’

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Viganò’s recent statement “merits, indeed it demands deeper examination and verification of each of its claims,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley, 63. “Like so many, I am deeply troubled by the assertions contained in this unprecedented document.”

