Catholic World News
Spokane bishop decries ‘corruption and degeneracy in the clergy’
August 30, 2018
» Continue to this story on Diocese of Spokane (Vimeo)
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly, 58, succeeded the future Cardinal Blase Cupich as bishop of Spokane in 2015.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!