Catholic World News

August 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Spokane (Vimeo)

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Daly, 58, succeeded the future Cardinal Blase Cupich as bishop of Spokane in 2015.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!