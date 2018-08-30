Catholic World News

Migrants fleeing Venezuela are desperate to survive, archbishop says

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The massive emigration of millions of Venezuelans is a desperate cry of protest of an oppressed, enslaved people, doomed to die,” said retired Archbishop Ubaldo Santana of Maracaibo.

