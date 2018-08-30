Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper again sounds alarm on Yemen as ‘the worst humanitarian crisis in the world’

August 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano’s front-page coverage on August 30 highlighted a newly released UN report. Pope Francis has sent aid to Yemeni refugees and has appealed for prayer and dialogue to end the civil war there.

