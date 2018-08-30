Catholic World News

Wall Street Journal devotes editorial to ‘Pope Francis in the dock’

August 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Wall Street Journal ranks second in circulation among US daily newspapers (behind USA Today). “When it comes to allegations of abuse and coverup against its leaders by a man who is also a senior leader, surely a Church has an even greater interest [than corporations] in getting to the truth,” the paper’s editorial board stated. “Pope Francis will have to disclose and explain the truth or forfeit his moral authority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!