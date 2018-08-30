Catholic World News

“I fired that nuncio” over Kim Davis meeting, Pope Francis reportedly said of Archbishop Viganò

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean abuse survivor, told the New York Times that Pope Francis told him he had fired Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò as apostolic nuncio to the United States because Viganò had arranged for Kim Davis to be present at the nunciature during the Pope’s 2015 visit to the US. Davis is the Kentucky county clerk who was jailed after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Archbishop Viganò had reached the retirement age of 75 when his tenure as nuncio ended in 2016.

