Federal appeals court upholds ‘In God We Trust’ on US currency

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Historical practices confirm that the Establishment Clause does not require courts to purge the Government of all religious reflection or to evince a hostility to religion by disabling the government from in some ways recognizing our religious heritage,” the majority ruled. “Certainly no reasonable observer would think that the Government is attempting to force citizens to express trust in God with every monetary transaction.”

