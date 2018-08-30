Catholic World News

To prevent abuse, pontifical commission member calls for ‘radical change’ in Church’s culture in India

August 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The “Holy Father’s repeated apology in Ireland shows that he is sincerely concerned about the victims of child abuse in the past,” said Sister Arina Gonsalves, a new member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. “This also shows his great humility, and he takes personal responsibility for what had happened in the Church in the past. “

