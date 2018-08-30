Catholic World News

Egypt: Muslim mobs force closure of 8 Coptic churches seeking legal recognition

August 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Watch Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: The incidents took place in Luxor Govenorate (map). Egypt, a nation of 97 million, is 90% Muslim (predominantly Sunni) and 10% Christian (primarily Coptic Orthodox).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!