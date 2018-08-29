Catholic World News

Boston priests meet with Cardinal O’Malley, discuss abuse crisis

August 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Boston Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Boston’s Cardinal Sean O’Malley held a closed-door meeting with the priests of his archdiocese on August 28, to discuss the sex-abuse scandal. The cardinal, who heads the special papal commission on abuse, has been criticized for failure to act on information about the abuses by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. He has also announced an investigation of the archdiocesan seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!